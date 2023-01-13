The Barker Team has announced the addition of a new real estate agent to its roster, Chris Gelalich.
Growing up in South Pasadena, Calif., with a love of residential architecture, Gelalich said he feels blessed to have the opportunity to use his passion as an instrument for helping others as a realtor since 2017.
Recently joining The Barker Team at Keller Williams Arizona Realty in Fountain Hills allows Gelalich not only to practice real estate in Arizona, but also experience relocating himself and understand first-hand what that process entails – giving clients a personal edge when it comes time for them to make their dream home move, leadership said.
Gelalich works part-time at the Keller Williams Realty office in La Quinta, Calif., where he assists buyers, sellers and investors throughout the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs to Indio. In 2018, Gelalich was honored by being recognized as Rookie of The Year and in 2020 was awarded The Cultural Hero at his California office due to his dedication to making any client’s real estate goals come true.
“The Barker Team will greatly benefit from this new addition,” Rich Barker said, owner of The Barker Team.
The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams in the Valley of the Sun. Leadership said their professional team of realtors and licensed assistants “offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make one’s real estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience.” For more information on The Barker Team, visit their website at thebarkerteam.com.