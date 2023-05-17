Representing businesses along the Avenue of the Fountains, The Avenue Merchants Association (TAMA) promotes shopping, dining and enjoying all that the Avenue has to offer.
What began as a grassroots effort to give a voice to downtown businesses, TAMA has grown to 20 active members and business owners.
According to Town Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs, TAMA’s mission of increasing commercial activity along the Avenue is in direct alignment with the Town’s Strategic Plan, specifically the area of Targeted Collaborative Economic Development.
“The businesses along the Avenue had a choice where to locate their business,” Jacobs said. “They chose to invest in Fountain Hills and have a vested interest in the future of the community and the downtown area. As residents we should have a vested interest in supporting our businesses by shopping local.”
Jim Bourdamis is the chair of TAMA, who ran his clothing boutique, Classy Jazzy, in Old Town Scottsdale for 10 years before moving it to Fountain Hills. Finding success, Bourdamis opened three more businesses along the Avenue but found there was no merchant association to increase traffic, resolve merchant issues and promote the Avenue brand.
As former president of Scottsdale’s Fifth Avenue Merchants Association, Bourdamis wanted the same level of representation for the Avenue.
“You want that strong vibe right down your main street,” Bourdamis said. “I wanted to make some noise in terms of representing the fact that Fountain Hills has a shopping area.”
All hands in
Two days after Jacobs settled into her new position as the Town’s Economic Development Director, Bourdamis was inviting her to lunch to discuss his plans.
Once Chamber of Commerce President Betsy LaVoie was looped in, the merchants association began to take shape. Avenue merchants meet once a month at the Chamber to discuss branding and share ideas to promote shopping along the Avenue.
“The Town and the Chamber were very resourceful at helping us establish a bit of a foundation,” Bourdamis said. “I’m proud to say one year later, we’ve got 20 people and we want as many people to participate as we can.”
TAMA’s Vice Chair, Philip Blackerby, said there are no dues or fees to be part of the association. Any business along the Avenue between La Montana Drive and Saguaro Boulevard is automatically a member of TAMA. For businesses outside that area that wish to create a merchant association, Blackerby encourages them to coordinate and reach out.
“There’s nothing wrong with having multiple merchant associations in Fountain Hills,” he said. “To mix metaphors, a rising economy floats all boats.”
Shop local
TAMA held a kickoff event at the Chamber earlier this year attended by Town Council members and business owners to promote TAMA’s cause. Last weekend, TAMA held its inaugural event, Paws on the Avenue, a friendly competition featuring Avenue merchants and their dogs strutting their stuff for a chance to win gift certificates to shops along the Avenue.
Later this year, TAMA is planning several activities including various sidewalk sales with live entertainment and a passport program for shoppers who can win prizes when they make purchases downtown. An evening wine walk is also in the works, spearheaded by TAMA Treasurer Teresa Russo Cox.
Blackerby said TAMA is critical in generating a lively downtown environment for residents and out-of-town visitors to enjoy. The hurdle now is to get people off the median and onto the sidewalks.
“The median is a wonderful asset, and I'm not going to denigrate it. It is the most beautiful thing that this town's ever done, I think,” Blackerby said. “But we need to get people on the sidewalks and into the stores.”