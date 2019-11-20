Target in Four Peaks Plaza will be open from 5 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, to 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
Then, the store will close and reopen on Black Friday at 7 a.m. and remain open until 10 p.m.
Like last year, the retailer hosted a pre-Black Friday Preview last weekend where guests could shop in advance of the after-Thanksgiving promotions.
More and more national retailers have reversed previous decisions to open on the holiday. A survey conducted by BestBlackFriday.com found 72 per cent of consumers polled believed businesses should be closed on Thanksgiving.
This year’s Black Friday preview sales for beauty, apparel, toys and electronics started last Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9.
Also, guests who shop Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 29, in stores or on Target.com and spend $50 will receive a 20 percent off coupon redeemable online or in stores from Dec. 3 through Dec. 14.
The local retailer list closing on Thanksgiving includes The Dollar Tree, Bealls Outlet, Tractor Supply, and Pier One Import.
The town’s three supermarkets will be open for the major portion of the holiday. Hours for Safeway and Fry’s will be 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Basha’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sears Hometown
Sears HomeTown Store will be closed again this year on Thanksgiving Day but open early at 7 a.m., Black Friday, said store owner Tim Budnick.
The store is located at 13212 N. Saguaro Blvd., suite 104.
Hours on Friday, Nov. 29, will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.