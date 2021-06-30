Tarah Mundy DPT, PT has joined the team at Spooner Physical Therapy Fountain Hills as the business’ newest physical therapist.
Mundy grew up in Chicago, Ill., where she completed her undergraduate degree at Bradley University. She received her bachelor of science in health sciences with a minor in Spanish. During her time at Bradley University, she volunteered for a non-profit organization that helped those with disabilities, spent time as a caregiver and worked in the athletic training department of her school.
After finishing her bachelor’s degree, Mundy was accepted into the DPT program at University of St. Augustine in Florida, where she continued to learn and grow as a future physical therapist. Receiving her doctorate degree in just under three years, Mundy moved back to her birthplace of Arizona, where she enjoys the warm weather and her career as a physical therapist.
Mundy said she is happy to be a part of the Spooner team and plans to bring her unique skillset, knowledge and smiling face to work every day. She hopes to be a positive inspiration to all of her patients, as well as her team members and colleagues.
In her free time, Mundy enjoys spending time with her family and friends, hiking, swimming, playing the piano and “baking yummy desserts.” She said she looks forward to meeting all of her patients and providing them with the knowledge and strength to achieve their goals.