TDC Financial welcomes Tammy Emerson to the team in Fountain Hills.
“I feel that Tammy will be a great addition to our company in serving our clients with integrity and discretion,” Terry Cox said, financial advisor and owner of TDC Financial.
Emerson moved to Fountain Hills in 1985. Her first job in Fountain Hills was at The Community Bank of AZ, which is now UMB Bank. From 1990 to 2010 Emerson took a hiatus to raise her two daughters, Ashley and Brittany. Throughout those years, she became involved with Christ Church of Fountain Hills.
In 2015, Emerson joined the Fountain Hills Sanitary District where she has worked for the past eight years. Her family is well known in the community, a press release said of the appointment. Emerson’s father, Boyd Emerson, brought his family to Fountain Hill from Wisconsin in 1985, and her mother Betty Emerson worked for Kay Kinder at Fountains Fashions for 25 years.
Emerson’s oldest daughter, Ashley, is married to Dr. Marc Sullivan. Together they own MDS Family Practice. Her daughter, Brittany, works at Go Diva’s Salon and is married to Ross Stewart, who owns Tidy Guys. Emerson has six grandchildren who bring joy to her life.
“We feel blessed to have Tammy continue her family legacy in our community, and at TDC Financial,” Cox said.
