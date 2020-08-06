The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced that local resident Tammy Bell has been brought on as the executive assistant to the CEO/president.
Bell’s responsibilities include assisting the CEO/president with daily administrative duties, assisting with special projects and working closely in support of the CEO’s ability to effectively lead the organization with confidentiality and professionalism, according to the announcement.
Bell said she looks forward to “working alongside the hard-working and dedicated staff at the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce” and hopes to contribute to their mission of serving the Fountain Hills community.
Bell is originally from North Dakota and has lived in Minnesota, Colorado, California and established her home in Fountain Hills in 2005. She earned her bachelor’s degree from The Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota in business with an emphasis in marketing and psychology. She has worked in retail management, adult education and business management and has spent the majority of the past 21 years managing her home and supporting her family.
While being a homemaker, Bell said she became a self-proclaimed “professional” volunteer. She also considers herself a lifelong learner, as she enjoys participating in leadership development training opportunities, conferences and continues to grow through her and her husband’s involvement with the Arizona chapter of the Young President's Organization.
Currently, Bell is involved as co-chair of Vision Fountain Hills, a board member of Living Fountain Ministries, vice president of the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association and a recent graduate of the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy. She has also served as a commissioner on the Fountain Hills Strategic Planning Advisory Board, volunteered with the schools and served a term as GCU Parent Council member.
Bell has been married to her husband, Wayne, for 24 years and together they have two daughters. Their oldest is 21 years old, recently married, and will be graduating from GCU in December. Their youngest just turned 15, will be a sophomore in high school and loves to work at Reigning Grace Ranch for rescued horses in Rio Verde.