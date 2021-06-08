Ah, June. The month of brides, summer getaways, Father’s Day. And don’t forget June in Fountain Hills means the return of the Sweet Corn Market.
The market, organized by Betsy Hess, is held each Wednesday and Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of Smith Family Chiropractic, 11673 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Now in its eighth year, Hess said new vendors have been added this year. In addition to sweet corn, watermelon, cantaloupes and other fruits and vegetables are available. For another few days, beefsteak tomatoes will be sold. The market also has fire-roasted chilies and raw honey.
Other new additions include Batchelor’s Pad Barbecue, Sipps Eatery and Big Acai Bowl. Batchelor’s Pad, owned by residents Eric and Mary Batchelor, features wood-smoked barbecue including ribs, brisket, pork, turkey and sides. Dinners and sandwiches are available. The barbecue is available only on Saturdays.
A Fountain Hills business, Sipps Eatery has cold brew and other drinks. The Big Acai Bowl truck out of Mesa features healthy, nutritional bowls.
Returning vendors are Noble Bread, Doctor Hummus, Upscale Salsa, The Tamale Store, Good Living Greens and SaporOlio and Vinegars. Boyd’s Farm out of Tonto Basin comes each Wednesday featuring fresh eggs, jellies and jams.
Local musician Scott Hallock provides music at each market. Remaining events are today, Wednesday, June 9; Saturdays, June 12, 19 and 26; and Wednesdays, June 9, 16, 23 and 30.
The market features ample free parking. Hess local middle school, high school and college students helping at the venue.