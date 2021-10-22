Stacey Kokosinski has been named director of sales and marketing for ADERO Scottsdale.
Kokosinski brings more than 25 years of experience to ADERO Scottsdale, an Autograph Collection hotel. She oversees all aspects of sales and marketing strategies and revenue management for the 177-room property, which is the region’s only Dark Sky Zone resort.
According to an announcement from ADERO, Kokosinski carved an outstanding career spanning over 25 years, starting as the director of sales at Tarrytown Hilton in Tarrytown, N.Y., sharpening her craft as she successfully led her team to increase revenue through the implementation of new sales strategies.
“Over the years, she became an expert within Arizona’s hospitality sphere, helming sales and marketing teams at properties such as The McCormick in Scottsdale, The Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley, Wyndham Buttes Resort in Tempe and Sheraton San Marcos Golf Resort in Chandler,” reads the announcement. “During her 10-year tenure at Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, she served as the director of Northeast sales as she developed and managed accounts in multiple markets, while consistently meeting quarterly goals and mentoring fellow sales managers.”
Her success led her to becoming a two-time Sales Superstar award winner. Prior to joining ADERO Scottsdale, Kokosinski was the task force director of sales and marketing at Evolution Hospitality, a premier lifestyle hotel and resort operator. While in this leadership role, she managed operations at various locations including Four Points Sheraton in Pleasanton, Calif., Sheraton in Pasadena, Calf., Embassy Suites in Anaheim, Calif., and L’Auberge de Sedona in Arizona.