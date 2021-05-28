The first day of summer is still nearly a month away, but the heat is coming on fast. Salt River Project wants customers to know about resources that can help save money by taking control of how and when electricity is used, while also staying comfortable and on budget.
One of the best ways to do this is simple: sign up for SRP’s online account portal called SRP My Account at srpnet.com/getmyaccount. It is the easiest way to get a clear view of exactly how a household uses energy from the convenience of a cell phone. Once a customer signs up, they will have 24/7 access to a variety of tools that make managing and monitoring their energy account simple. Customers can do basic things like view current or previous bills, see exact energy costs by the day, week or month and get personalized charts to easily track usage.
Customers on SRP’s Time of Day Price Plans can see how shifting some activities to lower cost off-peak hours can save money such as doing laundry at night instead of the afternoon or early evening.
SRP’s My Account also offers price plan comparison, which gives customers the ability to compare their actual costs on their current price plan and see how their home’s energy usage might look like on another price plan option. It's like comparing the best and most cost-effective insurance plan.
When customers activate My Account, they also have the option to enroll in alert programs called SRP eNotes. Customers can choose what type of notifications and alerts they’d like to receive by text or email. The feature also assists with reducing scams, since customers know exactly what’s going on with their bills. Alerts let customers know when their bill is ready, when a payment has been processed, and even real-time outage alerts to let them know if service is down. High-usage alerts also can help customers save.
When enrolled in My Account, customers can download SRP’s Power mobile app and have many of the same great features right in the palm of their hands. Many customers like to view their balance and schedule or make payments through the app. They can report outages or explore an interactive map to see current areas without service.
For more information, visit srpnet.com/getmyaccount or call 602-236-8888.