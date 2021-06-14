Salt River Project wants to equip its residential customers with the knowledge and products to make their homes as efficient as possible to trim their energy bills through its “Summer of Savings” campaign. This summer, customers who read mailed communications, attend SRP virtual events and visit savewithsrp.com to learn how they can take better control of their energy usage will find entry codes that can be entered to win prizes such as smart thermostats, LED light bulbs and an Energy Star appliance package. The more entry codes a customer finds, the more chances they have to win.
By learning energy-efficiency tips and utilizing SRP’s energy-saving programs, found at savewithsrp.com, customers will be rewarded with entry codes to win a total of 1,500 LED lightbulbs, 250 smart thermostats and a grand prize Energy Star appliance package valued at more than $7,000. The grand prize includes a Whirlpool front-loading washing machine and dryer, GE integrated dishwasher with steam, GE French door refrigerator with bottom freezer and an 85-inch 4K LG TV including free installation courtesy of Mesa TV & Appliance. For details on how to enter, visit srpnet.com/summer.
The Sumer of Savings program runs through Sept. 6.
LED bulb and smart thermostat winners will be announced weekly, and the grand prize winner will be selected at random on Sept. 9.
During the summer months, air conditioners can account for 50 percent or more of a customer's total utility bill. Smart thermostats increase an A/C unit’s efficiency. LED bulbs use five times less energy and last up to 15 times longer than traditional incandescent. By switching five, most-used bulbs in a home, customers can save up to $75 per year. For more deals, visit srpmarketplace.com.
From June 6 through Aug. 10, customers can also cruise the Phoenix Zoo to look for lions, tigers and SRP QR Summer of Savings entry codes. For more tips read the SRP blog.