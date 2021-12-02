The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation and Betfred Sports bring sports betting to the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort with the introduction of eight self-service kiosks that opened last week.
The new kiosks allow players to wager on select sports on pre-match, in-play or futures from straight bets, parlay cards, teasers and more. They can then insert their winning tickets into the kiosks and use their profits to place additional bets.
Four of the eight kiosks are located throughout the casino floor. The remaining four kiosks can be found in WKP Sports & Entertainment, the casino’s sports-themed casual dining outlet that offers pub fare and craft beer along with football parties on Monday night and large flat-screen TVs that broadcast football games, boxing, UFC and other major sporting events.
“When designing the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation wanted it to be the place to be for local residents and area visitors interested in the latest and greatest gaming options,” said Mary Ketterling, casino general manager. “Adding sports betting further helps us make our beautiful casino the one-stop gaming destination they envisioned.”
“We are now one step closer to offering Arizona sports bettors a great betting experience with the new self-service kiosks at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort,” said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred Sports. “We look forward to opening the complete Betfred Sportsbook early next year.”