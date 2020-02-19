Spooner Physical Therapy has added Sarah Christian to the team, who will focus on women’s health, pelvic floor rehabilitation, general orthopedics and movement system impairment.
Christian is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, where she completed her Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) in 2018. She is a native of the Texas Panhandle and received her Bachelor’s in Biology from West Texas A&M University in 2014.
While in college, Christian worked as a technician for a small physical therapy practice. It was during this time that she first learned of the pelvic health specialty within the field of physical therapy. While in graduate school, she underwent extensive training in general orthopedic conditions using the movement system impairment model as a basis for treatment.
Christian is passionate about treating the patient as a whole and throughout her training has developed a specific passion for women’s health and pelvic floor rehabilitation. Since graduating, Christian has pursued additional coursework in pelvic floor rehabilitation through the American Physical Therapy Association.
In her spare time, Christian enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family.
Spooner Physical Therapy is located at 16838 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite B-121. The business can be reached at 480-837-2595 and more information can be found at spoonerpt.com.