Dr. Ben Albert from Scottsdale Hip and Knee will speak Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. for a discussion about total hip and total knee replacements including a discussion on surgical versus non-surgical options for managing joint pain.
His presentation will be held at Spooner Fountain Hills.
Albert is an orthopedic surgeon who is fellowship-trained in the non-operative and operative treatment of hip and knee pain. According to a press release, Albert is known for his kindness and personalized approach.
Many of his patients obtain excellent results and avoid surgery with his non-operative treatment options, the release said. When Dr. Albert does perform surgery, he can often do so with minimally invasive surgery techniques for both hip and knee replacements to help his patients recover faster.
Albert performs robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement because they can provide better outcomes and can have fewer complications, the release said.
Non-surgical options include medications, injections, braces and therapy while surgical options include minimally invasive surgery, robotic partial knee replacement, robotic total knee replacement and robotic hip replacement.
The community is invited to attend this free event held at Spooner Fountain Hills, 16838 E. Palisades Blvd, Suite B-121. For more information, visit spoonerpt.com or call 480-837-2595.