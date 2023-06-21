Spark n grind 1.JPG

Having been in business for nearly a year, owners of Spark n’ Grind Custom Welding Studio, Tom and Mandee Schroeder, have flown under the radar without a website or social media presence, but that hasn’t stopped them from staying busy.

From handrails to planters, railings, gates and gabions, Tom and Mandee have been putting their decades of metalwork and design to the test in Fountain Hills.