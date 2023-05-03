spacefit 1.JPG

Car collectors far and wide will admit that the Achilles heel of their all-consuming hobby is not the availability nor the price of their cars. It’s finding a place to put them.

It can be argued that having the space to accommodate a car (especially a classic) is as precious as the car itself. That’s why in 2019, local car collector and founder of Spacefit, Brian Foster, decided to make a connection between vehicle collectors and empty garage owners to fill a need that many vehicle owners face today: The lack of space.