Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced its most recent acquisition of a local real estate agent, Solveig Johnson SRES, MRP, RSPS.
“Originally from Southeast Alaska, Johnson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in real estate to her new role with Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners,” a press release said. “With a deep background rooted in hard work and a commitment to excellence, Johnson quickly became one of the top agents in her previous market, receiving accolades such as the Whatcom County REALTOR Association Rookie of the Year award.”
Johnson’s passion for real estate led her to establish a successful staging company and home decor retail business, making a lasting impact on over 100 homes for sale. Now a resident of Fountain Hills, Johnson has already made her mark in the local community and solidified her place as an exceptional real estate agent, the release said.
As part of Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners, Johnson will help to further bolster the team’s collective expertise and commitment to delivering “unparalleled service” to their clients.
“With her exceptional achievements and dedication to success, Solveig’s addition to the team strengthens their position as the go-to Real Estate experts in the area,” the release read.
“We are thrilled to welcome Solveig Johnson to our team,” Karen DeGeorge said, of Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners. “Her outstanding accomplishments in the real estate industry and her passion for delivering top-notch service align perfectly with our team’s values. We are confident that Solveig’s expertise will be instrumental in helping our clients achieve their real estate goals.”
Johnson will provide personalized and professional assistance to clients in the Fountain Hills area and beyond.
“Whether you are a seasoned homeowner, a first-time buyer, or an investor seeking the perfect property, Solveig is dedicated to ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience,” the release read.
For more information about Solveig Johnson and Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners, visit 85268.com or call 480-315-1575.