Solveig Johnson

Solveig Johnson. (Submitted photo)

Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced its most recent acquisition of a local real estate agent, Solveig Johnson SRES, MRP, RSPS.

“Originally from Southeast Alaska, Johnson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in real estate to her new role with Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners,” a press release said. “With a deep background rooted in hard work and a commitment to excellence, Johnson quickly became one of the top agents in her previous market, receiving accolades such as the Whatcom County REALTOR Association Rookie of the Year award.”