Skin Apeel

The team at Skin Apeel are, from left, Traci Farella, Karleen Humphrey, Pamela McCasland and Jillian Skye Smith.

Pamela McCasland, owner of Skin Apeel Beauty Bar welcomes a newly licensed esthetician to the staff, Jillian Sky Smith, a graduate of the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) Academy of Cosmetic Arts in Aesthetics.

“Jillian has just graduated esthetic school and has joined our team, specializing in student facials, acne issues, teeth whitening, spray tanning, brow waxing and lash lifting,” McCasland says.