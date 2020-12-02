The goal of the newest restaurant in Fountain Hills is to make sure that every customer that comes through the door has a unique personal experience that acts as a little vacation from their day.
Sipps Eatery, located at 16425 E. Palisades, is owned by longtime Fountain Hills residents Chris Heath and Stacey Kurdzialek. Their plan is to make the business a spot in town where people can get a cup of coffee and homemade food.
Before entering the restaurant industry, Heath travelled all over the world and spent a lot time in places that eventually led to the idea of opening Sipps.
“I used to sell computers with Insight and HP and there was a lot of traveling involved,” Heath said. “I was on a plane just about every day, going somewhere else, so I spent a lot time in places like this whether it was a bar, a coffee shop or a hotel lobby. I always wanted to support the local businesses where I was, but the consistency was not there.
“In the back of my head I would think, you know what, I really wish they would have done it this way. I know in my business then, of selling computers, that I was always approaching it from the customer’s point of view. So, when I got out of that work I said, whatever I am going to do next, I’m going to put the customer first and work backwards. That’s how this place started.”
With a vision in mind Heath and Kurdzialek started to scout for locations over the hill in places like Scottsdale and Cave Creek, but then it dawned on them where they really wanted to be was in Fountain Hills.
“We complain about, why do people have to go over the hill to have that happening experience?” Heath said. “They can have that here, we can bring that here. Maybe it’ll be a different clientele, but it will be the people we hang out with. It will be our neighbors, our friends and their families. So that was really important to us, being here and being a place that people wanted to go, too.”
Along with locating their business in Fountain Hills, Heath and Kurdzialek have also tried to use locals’ work when it comes to art to hang on the wall or even purchasing their espresso machine.
Just starting out, Heath and Kurdzialek said they not only want people to enjoy the their food and drink, but also the experience of going into Sipps. They said they know that, for some people, a 15-minute coffee break might be the only time they have to themselves in the day.
“We want to try and have that moment with the customer, a personal moment that makes them feel special,” Heath said. “Our whole theme here is ‘Enjoy, Create and Inspire.’ So, people come here and they enjoy the food, drinks or atmosphere. Then we want to make this a place where people can create, and that can reading, writing, drawing or even sending a text to a friend you haven’t seen in a while. Finally, we want people to feel inspired after they’re done.”
Sipps is open Tuesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu, which is still evolving, includes café drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch items based on home recipes from Kurdzialek’s family and friends. For more information, visit sippseatery.com.