Signart owners believe that “a business with no sign is a sign of no business.”
There’s no mistaking the location of the family-owned company on N. Saguaro Boulevard. A red electronic sign marks the spot.
Marvin Tate, owner with his daughter, Lisa Tate Muresan, and son, Todd, operate the full-service sign business.
Signart has been in business for more than 45 years, several of those years in the Santa Barbara, Calif., area.
The company recently expanded after acquiring two separate commercial buildings and connecting them into one structure.
One side of the building is shared by Midwest Flooring and Cabinetry and Andrigetti Design Associates.
Signart specializes in delivering creative, custom-designed signs that convey the message the business needs. The firm can produce everything from banners and A-frames to vehicle graphics and LED illuminated signs.
“I have a couple of bragging rights,” said the elder Tate. “We’re the only sign company in the United States to do signs for two Presidential ranches – one for President Reagan and one for George Bush.”
Tate said he did work for Reagan while living in California. The name of his ranch is Rancho de Cielo. Bush’s Texas ranch is named Prairie Chapel Ranch.
Store hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To contact the business, call 480-816-5892.