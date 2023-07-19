Children's Market 1.jpg

Children’s Entrepreneur Market joins the Fountain Hills Peach Market on Saturday, Sept. 23. Photo courtesy of childrensentrepreneurmarket.com.

Keychains, cupcakes, lemonade, handmaid jewelry and Pokémon cards exchange hands as parents watch their “kidpreneurs” gain hands-on experience in entrepreneurism.

First started in Utah in 2017, the Children’s Entrepreneur Market is a non-profit organization that gives children between the ages of 5-16 the opportunity to learn how to be entrepreneurs in a safe and friendly environment.