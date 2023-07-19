Keychains, cupcakes, lemonade, handmaid jewelry and Pokémon cards exchange hands as parents watch their “kidpreneurs” gain hands-on experience in entrepreneurism.
First started in Utah in 2017, the Children’s Entrepreneur Market is a non-profit organization that gives children between the ages of 5-16 the opportunity to learn how to be entrepreneurs in a safe and friendly environment.
Now open in seven U.S. states, the market is partnering with the Fountain Hills Peach Market in September where local children can show off and sell their wares and talents through experiential learning.
“It is impossible to walk through the market without falling in love with the charm and spunk of these kids,” said Jana Heckel, Phoenix market manager for Children’s Entrepreneur Market. “Kids are taught about the power of entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership through experiential learning.”
The third annual FH Peach Market is set to run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday from Aug. 26 through Sept 30 at Tractor Supply. It will host the Children’s Entrepreneur Market on Saturday, Sept. 23, where a total of 30 open slots are waiting for kidpreneurs to sign up to join in the fun.
“We are so thrilled to be invited to combine our market with the Fountain Hills Farmers Market and Peach Market on Sept. 23,” Heckel said.
Betsy Hess is the organizer of the Fountain Hills Farmers Market, the Sweet Corn and the Peach Markets and is eager to see local families get involved.
“We look forward to hosting the Children’s Entrepreneur Market during the Peach Market season,” Hess said. “I’d love to see Fountain Hills families join this to see what their kids can do.”
For those who have a creative or innovative child who wants to try their hand at being an entrepreneur, Heckel said this market is for them. The number one rule is kids must do everything. Creating, interacting with the public, accepting payments and cleaning up, Heckel said this is their time to earn while they learn.
“We ask parents to simply help them set up, and then sit back and watch as their children shine,” she said.
Children may sell almost anything and the organization does not regulate what is sold, however, raw food and animals are not permitted. Additionally, children may not sell on behalf of their parents or for organizations (such as Scouts).
Registration for this market opens Tuesday, Aug. 1, and families can sign up by visiting the website, childrensentrepreneurmarket.com. A list of other Arizona markets will be posted on the website on Aug. 1, however, registration will not open until the month before the date of the market. Other resources such as blogs, photos and tips for success can be found online.
“We hope to see the community of Fountain Hills coming out in support of these amazing kids,” Heckel said.
While the community has a chance to see what young entrepreneurs have to offer, they can also enjoy the 15-20 other vendors, food trucks, live music and of course, fresh peaches. A list of those vendors will be provided in the coming weeks.