Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree program has involved seven businesses in filling children’s wishes this year.
Peter M. Conti, Jr., and his wife, Theresa, are coordinating the local program through their personal foundation with the cooperation of the Fountain Hills Unified School District, family and friends.
“We have more kids this year than ever,” said Conti.
Last year, more than 130 children from babies to 13 years old, all local families, benefitted from the program.
Business partners displaying the Angel Trees in their establishments are Russo Salon, Sami Fine Jewelry, MidFirst Bank, UMB Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Washington Federal Bank and the Neighbor Property Owners Association (NPOA) office. All have supported the program for the last four years.
The deadline to return the requested gifts will be Dec. 11. Gifts should be unwrapped but wrapping paper may be included.
Most children need new warm clothing, so sizes are listed on the gift card. All youngsters desire toys for Christmas.
Applications requesting assistance will be distributed to families of children between pre-school and seventh grade in Fountain Hills schools, the Charter School, Maxwell and Here We Grow Pre-schools, and HmanShawa Early Childhood Development Center at Fort McDowell.
Conti can be contacted at 480-837-3820 or peter@movinginformation.com.