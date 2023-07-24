Financial Advisor Scott A. Holman Jr. of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Fountain Hills has received the Certified Exit Planning Advisor designation (CEPA) through the Exit Planning Institute.
According to a press release, this designation provides specific education on how to help business owners have a successful exit by discussing business readiness, strengthening personal financial strategies and aligning them to personal goals.
The course of CEPA study expands a financial advisor's knowledge base in exit planning consideration for business owners, the importance of business valuation, personal financial management, estate and charitable intent strategies and estate considerations.
Holman’s office is located at 12625 N. Saguaro Blvd., near Fountain Park.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care at the end of March 2023.
“Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society,” according to the announcement.
Holman and Edward Jones Branch Office Administrator Liz Francis can be reached at 480-837-3353. More information can be found by visiting edwardjones.com/scott-holman.