When attending the 2021 Oktoberfest at Fountain Park, participants will hear a different voice on the microphone than has become familiar in years past. The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced that Jay Schlum has been selected as the new Oktoberfest emcee.
Organizers thanked Marta Ludwig, who has been the Oktoberfest emcee since its first local iteration and recently retired from the role. The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce staff, along with input from Christine Colley, the event’s original organizer, decided that Sclum would be the perfect person to follow Ludwig’s years of experience of emceeing this local event.
“I often say Jay Schlum is Mr. Fountain Hills, as he is a consistent promoter of our beautiful town and serves our town through business and service,” said Chamber President and CEO, Betsy LaVoie. “Jay Schlum and his family have lived in Fountain Hills for decades and he even served as our mayor.
“Jay has always been such a fan of Oktoberfest and can be seen wearing German lederhosen for weeks leading up to the event as an Oktoberfest Ambassador. Thank you, Jay, for all you do, including emceeing the 2021 Oktoberfest.”
LaVoie reiterated the Chamber’s desire to thank Ludwig for her years of service as the Oktoberfest original emcee.
“Her support of the event is greatly appreciated,” LaVoie said. “Even though there is a new emcee at the event, the 2021 Oktoberfest will feature the same traditions attendees have enjoyed for the past 12 years since the event’s start.”
These traditions include authentic German beer, including brews such as Oktoberfest, Pilsner, Dunkel and Konig Ludwig. German treats will be sold at the event including bratwurst, schnitzel, pretzels and strudel. Organizers said attendees will feel like they are in Munich when they hear the traditional tunes being played by Die Echten Waldbaum, a band flown in from Germany to take part in the event.
The 2021 Oktoberfest at the Fountain will return to Fountain Park September 24-25, from 5 to 10 p.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available online on the Chamber’s website (fhchamber.com) from July 1 through Sept. 19. The Chamber would also like to thank ADERO Scottsdale for being the 2021 Oktoberfest Presenting Sponsor. More information about Oktoberfest at the Fountain can be found at fhchamber.com.