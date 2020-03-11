KeliAnne Piscopo believes that healing involves the mind, body and spirit. At her new business, Sage Wisdom Wellness, she works with her clients to address all three.
Sage Wisdom Wellness is located at 11831 N. Saguaro Blvd. and the business can be reached at 480-207-1752. Offerings include classes and private consultations for natural pain relief and Biomat crystal therapy. Piscopo also sells various teas, tinctures and topicals, all natural and made by vendors she knows and trusts.
Piscopo offers Biomat sessions in house, though the set-up is portable. The FDA-approved mattress utilizes amethyst crystals, tourmaline and heat to promote healing. Depending on the needs of her client, Piscopo combines this with aromatherapy, essential oils and guided meditation in sessions meant to relax and promote wellness.
In short, Piscopo’s goal is to provide drug-free pain relief for everything from arthritis and back pain to circulation, depression, insomnia and sports injury.
“Sage Wisdom Wellness offers lots of different modalities for the treatment of pain,” Piscopo explained. “People tend to focus on one specific thing when they’re talking about wellness.”
She used a diet as an example of someone focusing on just one thing to address all of their health needs. If that person is still dealing with, say, depression while on said diet, then the diet is not taking care of their full-body health.
“What we try to do here is address each individual person’s pain symptoms,” Piscopo said, emphasizing that it’s a personalized approach, not one size fits all. “Pain makes people do things they don’t really want to do, like turn to drugs, alcohol or other addictive things. We aim to take away your pain so all of those other things can start to fall into place.”
Piscopo’s career in wellness began in the study of natural medicine. She moved on to study immunology, allergy/immunotherapy, naturopathy, homeopathy and more. Her parents are Navajo medicine people, so she is also well versed in sundance, sweat lodge and traditional Navajo healing practices.
After years of experience in a variety of fields, Piscopo said she has learned that most pain deals with circulation and elimination or, more specifically, the build-up of toxins within the body.
“The Biomat, I found, was a great way to promote healing within the body,” she said. “The heat penetrates the layers of muscle tissue deeply, creating regeneration of cellular tissue. It works so well for a variety of issues because it stimulates cell production, increases circulation and expels toxins.”
Piscopo said that most people are so busy covering up their symptoms rather than treating them that, when they actually address their core issues, the wellness they experience is “a curious feeling” they’re not used to.
Piscopo said she takes holistic healing seriously and works to understand the science behind the options available to make sure she’s providing the “wisdom” part of the wellness and offering services she knows work.
Piscopo said all of the products she sells are made by naturopathic physicians, healers and therapists she knows personally and they are available to support the process of pain relief and wellness.
“We all do that one thing, whether it’s eat something that’s good for us or go to that yoga class, but we have to be focused on the whole body,” Piscopo said. “That one link in the chain, the one thing we’re not addressing, is where people fall short of their wellness. I work with my clients to make sure we’re addressing the whole body and finding that missing link.”
To keep up with upcoming classes, lectures and promotions, including a Biomat promotion in celebration of the business’ grand opening, search for “Sage Wisdom Wellness” on Facebook to follow Piscopo’s page. Additional information on her background in healing can also be found there.
She said her door is open to everyone, especially people experiencing pain who have not found what works for them.
“I take a holistic approach,” she said. “This isn’t where you just come in and buy something. You get the education, we talk about your concerns and we find what works for you. Instead of trying to cover things up, we try to uncover things. We start at ground zero and go from there.”