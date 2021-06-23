This Sunday, June 27, Fountain Hills families are invited to participate in Warrior Camp’s inaugural Safety Day. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s department, Fountain Hills Fire Department and representatives from the new Fountain Hills Medical Center will be presenting lectures and workshops on public and internet safety, CPR and fire safety.
The event will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fountain Hills Martial Arts’ (FHMA) new studio at 17300 E. Calaveras Ave., Suite 300. A fire truck and police cruiser will be available for tour, pending their availability.
Warrior Camp is a unique leadership camp now in its seventh year. The camp began in 2014 as part of FHMA founder Grant Smith’s training curriculum for his black belts. Since then, Warrior Camp has evolved into a four-day leadership training event organizers say builds strength, confidence and leadership skills in children ages 10-17.
Anyone interested in learning more about Warrior Camp, talking to experienced campers and counselors, or participating alongside the campers for a few hours are welcome to stop by the Safety Day event. Visit fountainhillsmartialarts.com/classes/legion-elite or call 602-499-3778 for more information.