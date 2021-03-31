For those looking to tackle life’s many challenges, manage their emotions or simply sleep better at night, Rosemary Powell aims to help. She recently opened Joyful Life Hypnotherapy in downtown Fountain Hills, where she says she is helping her clients achieve their goals and live healthier lives.
Located at 16810 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Ste. 212, Joyful Life Hypnotherapy is where Powell assists her clients in everything from improving their self-esteem to enriching their personal relationships, improving focus, slimming down, preparing for surgery, achieving business goals, end-of-life preparation and regaining one’s personal power.
Powell said her heart is full of empathy and compassion, which is what drives her to help others through hypnotherapy.
“I have entered a most important chapter of my life, offering integral hypnotherapy to clients virtually, in-person at my office and with home visits to terminal clients in the Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, Scottsdale area,” Powell said. “In hypnotherapy, we use universally accepted self-discovery methods, during an altered state of mind of deep relaxation, and free you from the fear-based programming and assumed limitations to reveal your natural state of love, joy and abundance.”
A board-certified medical support clinical hypnotherapist, Powell is trained in the integral hypnotherapy method. She is a Fellow of the International Board of Hypnotherapy and a graduate of the Hypnotherapy Academy of America, founded by clinical hypnotherapist, author and teacher, Tim Simmerman Sierra.
In preparation for her career as a hypnotherapist, Powell received 500 hours of hypnotherapy certification and was trained by certified hypnotherapy instructors, physicians and researchers in integral hypnotherapy, which she notes is the only style of hypnotherapy in the current era that has been scientifically validated through a four-year National Institute of Health-funded study to be an effective and potentially superior modality for care.
“Integral hypnotherapy is the adaptive, client-centered and collaborative approach to hypnotherapy,” Powell explained. “It is the client who chooses the goal and the suggestions for therapy.”
Before becoming a hypnotherapist, Powell’s career included being a certified school nurse, hospice nurse, home health nurse, nurse educator, medical/surgical nurse and pediatric nurse. She said her own life experiences are what led her to hypnotherapy, as well as the desire to share it with her clients so they may live their own lives to the fullest.
“The great part about hypnotherapy is you can reclaim the life you think you should have,” Powell said. “Whether it be health, in your business growth, your studying and test taking or relationships, when we deal with our subconscious mind, many things in all areas of ourselves can be improved.”
A registered nurse for more than four decades, Powell said she discovered the power of hypnotherapy through the course of her own recovery, tackling childhood issues she had been struggling with.
“I experienced it myself and decided I have to do this for others,” she said. “The best part is seeing people get better.”
Powell stressed that hypnotherapy is not putting a person to sleep, but rather guiding them into a more relaxed state that opens their subconscious mind to exploration and care.
“When someone is under hypnosis, we can actually create a belief,” she said. “We create the belief that their desired outcome can happen, we apply emotion to that belief and then, lo and behold, the behaviors start falling into place and the results start to happen.”
Powell said stress and anxiety are a frequent motivator for clients to seek her help.
“Stress and anxiety are the common thread in performance, health, pain or inability to sleep,” she added. “It’s a factor in many, many conditions.
“Hypnotherapy can help, but only when you are ready. Call me and let’s have that 30-minute consultation. I’ll tell you what I can offer and I think you’ll be pleased…Of my decades of nursing, this is the most profound and exciting thing I have ever done.”
For more information, a free consultation or to schedule an appointment at Joyful Life Hypnotherapy, Powell can be reached at 480-695-0066. Sessions are in-person or via Zoom and all sessions are half off for the month of April. Powell’s website is joyfullifehypnotherapy.com, and she can be reached via email at rosemarypowell2352@outlook.com.