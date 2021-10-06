“I roll, you rock.” That’s the motto for Tanya Schoenwolf’s new business, AZ Karaoke 2Go. When she loads her van and hits the road, folks can rest assured their event is about to get a lot more entertaining.
“The karaoke experience you would normally get in a bar, I want to bring that to the in-home experience so you can have all the fun with none of the nonsense,” Schoenwolf said. “I bring the entertainment to you.”
Originally from the east Valley, Schoenwolf moved to Fountain Hills and got involved with the local theater.
“I used to host karaoke parties out of my house after shows and things like that, so [the business] kind of evolved out of that,” she said. “More people started coming to the parties and they became kind of a huge thing and I thought, everyone really likes this, I wonder if I can simplify it and bring that experience to other people.”
That simple idea led to the launch of AZ Karaoke 2Go. Schoenwolf fills her red van with her laptop, microphones, speakers and even a collection of instruments and costumes and hits the road to enhance birthday parties, business functions and random gatherings of every type.
“Fun and frivolity is what I want to bring to everybody,” Schoenwolf continued. “I’ve been running shows for years now, though not as a business. We got our first karaoke system in 2000 and had a lot of fun with it. Now, I just plug my laptop in, I’ve got all of the fun little toys you need to put on a show and it’s off to the races. Everybody can sound like a rock star.”
Schoenwolf said the highlight of her job is meeting people who have never done karaoke before, then introducing them to something they are going to love.
“Anybody who already enjoys karaoke or wants to find out about karaoke should call me,” Schoenwolf said. “There’s a two-hour minimum commitment and I can go pretty much anywhere. If there’s electricity, I can plug in and we can have a good time.”
More information can be found at az-karaoke-2go.business.site or Schoenwolf can be reached at 480-650-2563. She said her karaoke experience goes well with pretty much any party or event where folks are looking to sing and have fun.
“With the equipment I’ve got, I can make you sound as good as the original,” Schoenwolf said. “I make everything streamlined and easy…If you want to feel like a rock star, give me a call.”