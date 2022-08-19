RoboTire, a Detroit-based robotics and automation company, announced a significant milestone in its efforts to revolutionize the tire replacement industry: Discount Tire in Fountain Hills is now the first Discount Tire location in North America to install and operate a RoboTire tire changing system.
Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels with more than 1,100 stores in the U.S., is installing the RoboTire system as one of many enhancements at its stores, designed to deliver safety and satisfaction in the customer experience.
"At Discount Tire, our priority is to continually innovate on the services we offer to give the best possible experience to our customers," Tom Williams said, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "We are excited to be the first to market in our space with RoboTire's technology. With our Discount Tire expert people operating RoboTire systems, we will make the workplace safer and the experience easier as we hope to continue to reduce customer wait times and take care of more and more customers."
RoboTire installed the fourth generation of its tire-changing system at the Discount Tire store. Systems from RoboTire, which are manufactured in the U.S., use machine learning, artificial intelligence, high-definition cameras, proprietary software and advanced robotics to change four tires on a passenger vehicle in less than 25 minutes.
RoboTire can be easily integrated into tire shop operations, and RoboTire provides operator training for a service center's current tire technicians.
At Discount Tire, RoboTire systems will remove, lift and install tire and wheel assemblies, helping to reduce technician injuries that can occur with repetitive heavy lifting. Discount Tire expert technicians will operate the systems and provide tire pressure monitoring and balancing services needed.
Victor Darolfi, RoboTire founder and chief executive officer, said, "Discount Tire has been a proven leader in the tire and wheel industry for more than 60 years. We are excited to expand our partnership with them to enhance safety and efficiency in their stores and help increase the number of customers that can be serviced on any given day.
“RoboTire's systems will drastically change how tire stores and service centers like Discount Tire approach changing tires, employee and vehicle safety, and customer satisfaction.”
Discount Tire is an investor in RoboTire, which closed its Series A in late 2021. RoboTire is ramping up manufacturing at its Plymouth, Mich., headquarters and will be scaling the delivery of systems throughout North America in the coming months.
The Discount Tire store featuring a RoboTire system is located at 16745 E. Shea Blvd. For more information, visit robotire.com.