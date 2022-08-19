robotire.jpg

RoboTire, a Detroit-based robotics and automation company, announced a significant milestone in its efforts to revolutionize the tire replacement industry: Discount Tire in Fountain Hills is now the first Discount Tire location in North America to install and operate a RoboTire tire changing system.

Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels with more than 1,100 stores in the U.S., is installing the RoboTire system as one of many enhancements at its stores, designed to deliver safety and satisfaction in the customer experience.