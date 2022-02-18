Local home warranty executive Robin Brand has joined HomeGuard Home Warranty in a move to better serve her clients with their home warranty needs.
Brand is a seasoned veteran of the local home warranty industry and is a 30-year resident of Fountain Hills. She said she is committed to customer service for every client and has been recognized with many sales and service awards throughout her career.
Brand is also an active community participant, volunteering her time in the local real estate community, Four Peaks Rotary Club, Fountain Hills Auto Club, Sunday Cruzin’ at Phil’s Filling Station and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Brand can be reached directly at 602-818-6962. For additional information about HomeGuard Home Warranty, visit hghw.com.