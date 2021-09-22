Patrick Benkowski calls himself a sticker.
That’s because the owner of Roadrunner Custom Remodeling believes in “sticking with his beliefs and values.”
Roadrunner is marking its 20th anniversary this year. Benkowski came to Arizona in 2001 and decided to start his business here.
“I had nothing,” he said. “I had no name, no license, no customers.”
But he got his contractor’s license, put an ad in The Fountain Hills Times and finally started getting calls.
His first job was to replace windows at the home of Larry and Dorothy Dunn in North Heights. They were so pleased with his work they hired for two more projects and now are in the queue for a fourth.
Dorothy Dunn said working with Benkowski has always been a pleasure.
“We didn’t know him when we first hired him, but we were impressed with his values,” she said. “We have developed a nice relationship with him, and have been pleased with everything he has done for us.”
Custom remodeling has been the path Benkowski has taken working primarily on bathrooms and kitchens. He remodeled the guest bath at the Dunns’ home, along with the kitchen. The next job will be remodeling their master bath.
Benkowski’s philosophy since the business’s inception is he does one job at a time. He describes his business as “not volume but quality.
“My basic philosophy has been to take care of every customer, and you will have a very good reputation,” he said.
He has a solid reputation, having completed numerous jobs in the area.
Five years ago, he completed his 500th job.
“I haven’t figured out how many I have done since then, but I am always busy,” he said.
Because he is a one-man operation with a crew of workers, it’s no wonder he is busy. He does all the sales, marketing, bookkeeping, follow-up.
“I do everything except pounding the nails,” he said.
Benkowski is devoted to following his “rules” in his business.
“I have always made a habit to return every phone call,” he said. “I may not be able to service everyone, but I can do them the courtesy of returning the call and helping them find someone else if they don’t want to wait for me.”
He does have a waiting list, saying he is booked out until spring 2022. He explained the industry has been in a holding pattern since the pandemic, with difficulty finding labor, supply lines disrupted and materials unavailable.
“I’ve had to work around those challenges, along with working one job at a time,” he said. “But that is my choice. I really do like working for one customer at a time. Everyone gets the best of my work.”
Benkowski is a long-time member of Four Peaks Rotary Club. He lives by Rotary’s “Four Way Test.”
“The test: 1) is it the truth; 2) is it fair to all concerned; 3) will it build good will and better friendships; and 4) is it beneficial to everyone involved,” Benkowski quoted.
“Using that as a business model has served me well,” he added.
Benkowski lives in Fountain Hills with his wife, Linda. They have three children, two in Fountain Hills and the third in Los Angeles.
“I’ve been married 37 years,” he said. “We’re from the Midwest of Polish and German descent. We’re stickers. We don’t give up. We stick.”