For over 30 years, Roger and Julie Rigstad have been providing home mortgage solutions to clients across the country. In Fountain Hills, their two-year-old business, Integrity Home Mortgage LCC, specializes in conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, HomePath and reverse mortgage loans.
As mortgage brokers, Julie and Roger say that they provide value for their clients by shopping for mortgage rates, saving both time and money.
“Having been in business for more than 30 years in the mortgage industry, knowledge is really something,” Julie said. “It’s not a one-shop-fits-all; we’ve got products for just about everybody.”
Within the last few years, Julie says that reverse mortgages have become quite popular among homeowners wanting to access the unencumbered value of their property.
“If [homeowners] don’t want to have a mortgage payment or they want to maybe tap into and create some wealth for themselves, Reverse Home Mortgage works well,” she said.
Julie and Roger are licensed loan officers in Arizona and Minnesota, the latter of which is where the couple grew up, met and have a second office location.
“When the mortgage industry goes down for the summer here, it’s busy [in Minnesota],” Roger said. “It makes our cyclical business less cyclical.”
For would-be homeowners who are shopping for homes, Roger said to reach out for a helping hand because, unlike a bank or a retail lender, Integrity Home Mortgage can ensure its clients get the best rate for their new home. And with so much experience in the industry, Integrity Home Mortgage has built a strong circle of lenders who work quickly and efficiently.
“We have lenders that can do things fast, we have lenders that have the best rate and we have lenders that can do challenging loans for people that are self-employed,” Roger said.
Describing the unpredictable economy these last few years, Julie says that consumer debt across the nation is at an all-time high. While many are paying anywhere from 18%-23% interest on credit card debt, Julie says Integrity Home Mortgage provides refinancing services and debt repositioning to help clients lower their monthly obligations.
“We’re local and we love Fountain Hills,” she said, adding that she couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. “We support local and we appreciate those that support us in return.”.
Integrity Home Mortgage LLC is located at 16626 Avenue of the Fountains, Suite #103. They are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and available by appointment throughout the week and on weekends.