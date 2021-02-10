A pair of local businesses will host Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the coming weeks.
First up is SendOutCards, set for Thursday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 6 p.m.
This event will be hosted on the Chamber patio, located at 16837 E. Palisades.
Owners Sam and Cid Merrill will be available to answer questions about their business, which specializes in the mailing of all types of greeting cards via the internet. They will also provide appetizers and drinks at the event.
This events is open to Chamber members, as well as members of the community.
The M. Parlor Salon will hold a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Feb. 18, from noon to 1 p.m.
Chamber members and members of the community are invited to The M. Parlor Salon to take part in the event, located at 16845 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Ste. D100. Owner Michelle Marnell will provide refreshments and be on hand to answer questions regarding her business.
M. Parlor opened its doors in Fountain Hills over the summer and, at the time, Marnell said she was excited to offer a wide range of services to her customers including men’s cuts, women’s cuts, color, highlighting, corrective colors, balayage, special effects colors, perms, facial waxing and more.
“At The M. Parlor Salon we pride ourselves in continued education, keeping our stylists at the forefront of the up and coming fashion hairstyles,” Marnell said. “The M. Parlor Salon has all your needs covered, including retail products to keep your hair looking amazing between salon visits.”
For more information on the upcoming ribbon-cutting, visit fhchamber.com. For questions, email reception@fhchamber.com.