The Arizona Retailers Association (ARA) honored 17 recipients of the ARA Retailer of the Year Award at the 2019 ARA Annual Awards Luncheon on Oct. 18, with Señor Taco’s Juan and Erika Gonzalez named as recipients.
State Legislators are given the opportunity to nominate a retailer in their legislative district for this award based on their business acumen, along with their community service and involvement. Representative John Kavanagh, from Arizona Legislative District 23, presented the ARA Retailer of the Year Award to Juan and Erika. Señor Taco has several locations in Arizona, two of which are in Kavanagh’s hometown of Fountain Hills.
According to Kavanagh, the Gonzalez family members are respected and active members of the local business community and great supporters of youth-orientated charities.
“Juan has frequently been honored for his generosity and propensity to help with fundraising efforts for non-profits,” Kavanagh said.
The Arizona Retailers Association, along with Representative Kavanagh and 18 other legislators, participated in the event to recognize the value of small businesses in Arizona. In a press release, it was stated the ARA is “pleased to publicly acknowledge the impact of these retailers and reward them for their efforts. After all the fears and all the have-to-do’s that keep retailers up at night, we are happy to celebrate their accomplishments.”