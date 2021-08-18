Fountain Hills Veterinary Hospital has announced some new features
Allison Dark, practice manager, said the lobby has been updated, but the practice’s newest addition is its “rescue board.”
The practice supports Fountain Hills’ cat rescue, Fearless Kitty Rescue, as well as Tempe’s Lost Our Home Pet Rescue. FHVH features a pet of the month for each of the two rescues.
In addition to the rescue board, FHVH is bringing back boarding, Dark said. The boarding had been suspended, but it returns in September.
“We are excited about it,” Dark said. “Our clients have missed it.”
Other features at the practice include dental cleaning for dogs and cats. A new bathing regimen also is offered
FHVH is owned by Dr. Nicole Demetre-Moss, whose specialties include emergency medicine as well as general practice.
The practice has three certified technicians on staff, along with four receptionist and one assistant.
Fountain Hills Veterinary Hospital is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and every other Saturday. The hospital is located at 11407 N. Saguaro Blvd.
For appointments call 480-837-9261 or visit fountainhillsvet.com.