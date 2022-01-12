Whether you’re looking to organize or downsize, Minimyz has you covered.
“I work with people to organize their spaces, create calm and harmony in their homes and, in turn, in their lives,” said owner Teri Ernst.
Ernst and her husband moved to Fountain Hills in July to be closer to their daughter and grandson. Back in Iowa, the pair ran a downsizing/senior move company. Ernst has also spent time as a high school English teacher, in the real estate business and teaches yoga.
When they got to town, Ernst said it didn’t take long before she realized she wanted to keep the business going in a new form, which is why she started Minimyz.
“Helping people clear the clutter really brings me joy,” she said.
Minimyz can be broken into three main offerings including organizing, downsizing/senior moves and personal concierge.
Under the umbrella of organizing comes everything from space planning and closet organization to decluttering, working through storage units and helping empty nesters find their new normal.
As for downsizing/senior moves, Ernst said she can coordinate a move from start to finish, stage homes for sale, pack and unpack items, space plan for furniture, take care of estate clear outs and more.
As for the personal concierge branch of the business, she can run personal errands, coordinate and greet vendors, stock pantries, event plan, catalogue collections, assist in home offices, etc.
Ernst also offers an inventorying service, in case a client simply wants to have a better account of their possessions, catalogue a collection or get creative, turning images and stories tied to family heirlooms into a coffee table book.
For a more complete list of offerings, visit minimyz.com or, for those with specific questions, Ernst can be reached at info@minimyz.com or via phone at 402-416-9222.
“I just love seeing the transformation,” Ernst said. “If you looked in my closet, you’d see all the dresses, then all the pants and all the shirts, and those would go from dark to light. That just brings me such joy, and I love helping people find that for themselves.
“Less stuff means less cleaning and more time to do the things you really want to do.”
Ernst said most of her clients are seniors looking to get their life in order, make a move or age in place, potentially reorganizing and decluttering in order to make life easier and more enjoyable.
Ernst offers free consultations and said she tackles projects big and small. An example she gave from her business in Iowa was when she was hired to work through a large storage unit, the contents of which had been donated to a local church and hospital.
Ernst said one of her goals is to help clients sell or consign items in order to cover her fee. In this particular case, she was far more successful than that, uncovering more than $40,000 in Series E bonds to benefit the charities in question.
“I always start by asking what their goal is,” Ernst said. “Is it to actually be able to park the car in the garage? Is it to make it so you have less cleaning to do? Once I understand their goal, the service is customized to the client’s needs.”
Ernst said she breaks her organizing into four categories including keep, trash, sell and cherish. She said that final category is something that sets her business apart.
“A lot of things that we cherish are sitting in a box,” she continued. “I can help a client figure out ways to actually appreciate that item rather than keep it stored away.”
That process might be as simple as taking a professional photograph of a beloved, yet impractical item and having it framed, or incorporating items that are meant to be used into daily life rather than let them linger in a closet.
“I want my clients to feel lighter, less burdened and free,” Ernst said. “If you have too much stuff in your house and don’t know where to start, call me.”