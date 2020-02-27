Fountain Hills’ O’Hair International has announced that stylist Emily (Leah) Recinos has officially joined the team. Recinos has been practicing her craft for many years in the community and wants to let all of her clients know she’s ready to take on appointments at her new location.
O’Hair, located at 12625 N. Saguaro Blvd. #103, can be reached at 480-837-9225. Recinos can be contacted directly for appointments at 480-205-2117.
Recinos brought her talents to O’Hair in 2019 but has been a stylist for 30 years, about even of which have been in Fountain Hills. She said most of her clients know her as Leah and she joined the O’Hair team because it seemed like a fun place to work.
Recinos said her specialties include everything from haircuts to coloring, noting she’s got plenty of experience working with both men and women over the past three decades. In that time, she said she’s gotten to know a lot of clients.
“Meeting people is my favorite part of the job,” Recinos said. “I love it, meeting all the different types of people.”
Recinos said she’s known for her nice, bubbly personality and that she likes to tell jokes.
“I love this town, it’s gorgeous,” Recinos added, saying that “anyone who wants to get their hair styled” should be sure to give her a call.