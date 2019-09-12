The Fountain Hills office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage will partner with Rescue Pals and Empty Bowl Pet Food Pantry for the national “Homes for Dogs” adoption and donation drive weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28.
They will join hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country for the event.
The local office is located at 16872 E. Avenue of The Fountains, suite 101.
Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest non-profit pet adoption website, launched a three-year campaign to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions.
To learn where to adopt a pet in the area, visit adoptapet.com/homesfordogs.