RE/MAX Sun Properties associates celebrated “a remarkable year of real estate,” according to organizers, at their annual awards ceremony on March 30, held at SunRidge Canyon. Twenty-six agents were honored for outstanding performances and for their care and dedication to clients during the challenges of the pandemic year.
Visiting RE/MAX International dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the company’s success, including Sandy Jamison, area vice president of West Region, and Kristen Brantley, business growth consultant.
The company celebrated a total production volume of $140 million during 2020, which included agents joining as a result of a merger with Sonoran Lifestyle Real Estate. That level of production earned the company a top spot among local agencies, and the company reports it is on track to outdo that in 2021. In the first quarter of this year alone, they have reached $41 million in sales volume, leading the Fountain Hills and Rio Verde markets in residential sales.
Achievement levels were awarded to RE/MAX Sun Properties agents at the event. Executive Club distinction was awarded to Elma Bachman Team, Pamela Foster, Diane Graham, Rosa Janssen, Bill Kulekowskis, Toni LePoer, Mike Nabers, Suzanne Nann, Peggy Rae, Barbara Turks and Debbie Weinrich.
Honors for the 100% Club were given to Tina Nabers, Merry Silbaugh and Erica West, with Kristy Coup, Peggy Moran and Dori Wittrig and the Sonoran Lifestyle Team named to the Platinum Club. Michael Moore was named to the Chairman’s Club, with Vreny Middleton earning Gold Status.
Kristy Coup was celebrated as Listing Agent of the Year and Peggy Moran was named Selling Agent of the Year. Michael Moore was awarded Sales Person of the Year and was presented with a special award from RE/MAX International as the seventh highest producer in the state of Arizona. The Sonoran Lifestyle Team of Dori Wittrig, Toni LePoer, John Weil and Michelle Campbell-Monks earned the top spot for Sales Team of the Year.
Staff and Management were also honored with “The Heart of RE/MAX Sun Properties” plaques, with special recognition going to the company’s founder, Mike Nabers, and Operations Director, Dawn Woods. These individuals were instrumental in the company’s merger with Sonoran Lifestyle Real Estate in May 2020, during the pandemic.
Dori Wittrig, president and designated broker, personally thanked and acknowledged each member of the staff and sales group for the successful merger, acknowledging the steady production and customer care levels that were maintained during uncertain and difficult times.
“This entire team showed creativity, grit and professionalism in very unsure times,” Wittrig said. “They handled the fears and challenges of their clients and customers with courage. I am grateful to work with this dedicated group of professionals who put their client’s concerns ahead of their own and help people achieve their real estate goals, even in the worst of times. I am incredibly proud to call each of them my colleagues.”
The company has two offices in Fountain Hills and can be found at SunPropertiesAZ.com.