MCO Realty has announced Ravi Chauhan has joined the company as a real estate sales executive. New to real estate, the announcement states that Chauhan’s business experience and communication skills provide a natural segue to assist clients in accomplishing their real estate goals.
Chauhan’s career brought him to Arizona in 2014. With a master’s degree in engineering technology, his career focus has been streamlining quality systems for corporations. He said his technical and analytical problem-solving approach was extremely helpful in establishing better value choices. A blend of strategic marketing and transaction management services garnered success for his clients.
“These same skills translate to effectively service buyers and sellers and help them determine the right solution for their real estate needs,” according to the announcement.
Chauhan agreed.
“My business then and now is built on clear communication, utmost dedication, trust and the ability to adapt to a client’s needs,” Chauhan said. “I have a great passion for helping people make sound decisions based on market data analysis.”
Born in a small agricultural town in India, Chauhan said he grew up in a military family greatly influenced by the core values of integrity, loyalty and service. He has travelled extensively throughout his corporate career and understands several Asian and Middle Eastern languages. Business has taken him to New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and here to the U.S.A.
In his leisure time, Chauhan said he enjoys “spending time outdoors, traveling, country music, reading, food and good conversation.” He said he is grateful to join the MCO Realty Team and eager to assist buyers and sellers in shaping and realizing their real estate plans.
Chauhan can be reached at MCO Realty’s Main Visitor Center at 9617 N. Saguaro Blvd. Call the office at 480-837-2500 or contact Chauhan directly at 480-703-1328 or email him at raviCrealestate@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.