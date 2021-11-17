Recently opening on Shea Boulevard, the menu at Rainbow Donuts offers a lot more than its namesake pastries.
That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of donuts, as manager Alissa Chen explained she and her staff make a wide assortment daily. But there are also breakfast sandwiches served on croissants and bagels, breakfast burritos, a variety of lunch/dinner sandwiches, additional baked good, cappuccino, coffee, tea, iced beverages, smoothies, boba tea and more. There are also a variety of meal combinations, making it easy to swing in and grab a meal or snack.
Located at 17224 E. Shea Blvd., Rainbow Donuts can be reached at 480-837-5293. Hours are from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, making Rainbow an ideal stop whether you’re just picking up a coffee, grabbing some donuts for the office or looking to try something different. It should also be noted that, whether you’re in the mood for breakfast or lunch, both menus are served all day.
Rainbow Donuts opened its doors to the public on Nov. 3 and, in its first week, Chen said business had been good.
“We like this area,” Chen said. “They don’t really have donuts here, so we wanted to make people happy.”
Chen said they decided to put up the Rainbow Donuts sign about a month before opening so everyone would know it was coming. She said people would check in to see if they were open when they would drive past and, now that they are up and running, word of mouth has brought in a steady flow of customers.
Chen said she hopes the community will continue to support the business, as she and her husband are happy to be serving the community of Fountain Hills.
“Welcome to Rainbow,” she said.