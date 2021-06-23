Sometimes just hearing isn’t enough.
There are moments in everyone’s life when something can be misheard and misunderstood. But there are those who continually have issues with hearing and auditory concerns.
Priority Hearing and Tinnitus, a new business in Fountain Hills, offers help for those people and also gives a chance for others to be proactive with their hearing.
Elizabeth Diamond, Au.D., CCC-A, a doctor of audiology, manages the Fountain Hills office. Priority Hearing was founded in 2015 by Dr. Devin Anderson, opening first in San Tan Valley, then in Maricopa. The Fountain Hills office opened in May.
“We are so happy to be providing services and care to the Fountain Hills community,” Diamond said. “We look forward to creating long-term relationships with the people here.”
Priority Hearing provides personalized treatment, using cutting-edge technology with their patients.
An initial visit lasts about 75 minutes, Diamond said.
“I want to have time to get to know my patients,” she said. “We spend about 20 to 30 minutes taking family history, looking at each case, and creating a treatment plan.”
Priority includes assistive listening technology, tinnitus suppression technologies and digital hearing aids, according to its website. Diamond said providing advanced care for hearing loss is part of her and Anderson’s mission.
“We really are dedicated to giving the best care we can,” Diamond said. “Our main goal is to help people.”
Diamond described the comprehensive hearing test provided at the clinic.
“We check from the outer ear all the way to the auditory cortex,” she said. “After we have a baseline, we are able to create a custom treatment plan.”
Priority offers help to those suffering from tinnitus, as well as hearing loss and other hearing issues.
“Tinnitus is not something people have to learn to live with,” Diamond said. “There is treatment, and we love treating tinnitus.”
Priority also has hearing aids and carries all major manufacturers. Diamond and the staff are able to service most aids from other providers, although some are “locked” and are unable to be worked on by anyone other than the original provider.
“We recommend a five-year service plan for hearing aids,” Diamond said. “We can then provide any assistance and maintenance needed. The service is included in the cost.”
Diamond said Priority has flexible payment options and does not pressure people to buy hearing aids.
“There is treatment to help some hearing issues without hearing aids,” she said. “But we have a wide choice of devices.”
Priority also offers ear wax removal, treatment for hearing clarity, hearing loss rehabilitation, sound assistance and assistive listening devices.
Diamond said she and Dr. Anderson work with people to reduce dementia risk and improve brain function.
“Hearing loss and issues with the ear can create a greater risk for dementia,” she said. “That is one reason to have a thorough hearing checkup.”
Priority Hearing and Tinnitus is located at 16747 E. Parkview Ave., Suite 2. Diamond is in the office Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the reception desk is open Monday through Friday.
For appointments and additional information, call 480-571-7221, or visit priority-hearing.com.