plumbrite.jpg

Plumbrite Services, LLC, is a Fountain Hills family-owned and operated plumbing company that has been in business since July 2020. Owned by Aaron Mielke and Tara Grova, Plumbrite offers commercial and residential plumbing services to Fountain Hills residents and the greater Phoenix Valley.

Licensed, bonded and insured, Plumbrite services include drain clearing and cleaning, leak detection, water and sewer line camera inspection, water softener and filtration installation and repairs for faucets, toilets, showers, piping and much more.