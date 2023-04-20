Plumbrite Services, LLC, is a Fountain Hills family-owned and operated plumbing company that has been in business since July 2020. Owned by Aaron Mielke and Tara Grova, Plumbrite offers commercial and residential plumbing services to Fountain Hills residents and the greater Phoenix Valley.
Licensed, bonded and insured, Plumbrite services include drain clearing and cleaning, leak detection, water and sewer line camera inspection, water softener and filtration installation and repairs for faucets, toilets, showers, piping and much more.
Before starting Plumbrite Services, LLC, Grova was in the property and casualty insurance industry for more than five years. She and Mielke have a daughter named Gracelyn who is their pride and joy.
Born and raised in Fountain Hills, Mielke worked in water rehabilitation for the union before taking a position in water distribution for the City of Avondale. He returned to the union as a foreman, working in sewer repair services. Mielke has experience in mechanics, remodeling and building homes, including his parents’ home in Fountain Hills.
“I’ve always been a hands-on type of guy and always loved learning how things worked,” Mielke said, adding that the birth of his daughter is what spurred him to start something new. “It was now or never and we felt it was the direction that God was pushing us. My dad always said ‘If you want to see God at work, start your own business,’ and that was true….right from the jump, we’ve always had work [and] I truly, truly enjoy what I do.”
Dedicated members of SBC – Fountain Hills, Mielke and Grova have based their business model on the belief of loving your neighbor as yourself and treating their clientele the way they would want to be treated. As a family-owned business, the two want to create a personal, family feel to each client interaction.
Mielke and Grova say they both have been on the butt-end of dishonest transactions with contractors and want to provide a better, up-front experience for their customers.
“If we communicate, show up on time and are honest, we’re in the top one percent already,” Mielke said. “It’s hard to find an honest plumber and we hear that all the time. We charge a flat rate on 99% of all our jobs… were not trying to sell anything and the technicians don’t work on commission.”
Mielke said that for his customers to be treated well, he understands the importance of treating his employees like family. Mielke and Grova have enjoyed treating employees with tickets to Barrett-Jackson or providing accommodation at the Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale.
When time allows, Grova and Mielke volunteer and sponsor Town events, but overall, they enjoy supporting the community by delivering high-quality plumbing services with excellent and honest customer service.
“Our slogan is, ‘If You Want It Done Right, Call Plumbrite,” Grova added. “We just want to support people in a way that they haven’t been supported before.”
Plumbrite Services, LLC, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday are reserved for emergency service and 24/7 emergency service is available by calling 602-704-0549. For more information, visit plumbriteservicesaz.com or follow Plumbrite on Facebook @PlumbriteServicesLLC.