The idea of a physician making a home visit to a patient is being resurrected by doctors such as Dr. Paresh Goel, an internist who founded Desert Mobile Medical PLC in 2018.
He is expanding his concierge-form of health care within a 40-mile radius of his office, 10255 E. Via Linda, suite 109, Scottsdale.
For one monthly membership fee, he will visit patients in their homes or workplace for up to 10 visits a year without a cop-pay. Members have access to labs, imaging and medications at wholesale costs.
Single membership is $100 monthly or $75 for two or more family members, friends or co-workers. No insurance is involved. The monthly membership fee covers the cost of primary care needs.
Payments are made monthly; a three-month commitment is required.
Goel has been practicing since 2010. He grew up in the New York metropolitan area and completed medical training at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College in India. He did his residency at Brookdale University Medical Center in New York.
He was a hospitalist at the Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird, and HonorHealth Shea and Osborn campuses.
He also specialized in primary care and geriatrics.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Weekend appointments can be arranged.
For more information about the mobile service, call 833-366-3721.