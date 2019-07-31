Fountain Hills Physical Therapy has expanded its staff and equipment to handle sports injuries.
The business has been open since July 2015 at 16650 E. Palisades Blvd., corner of La Montana Drive, suite 109.
The professional experience of owner Ken Greenstreet includes being an athletic trainer and coach for several sports teams. He has treated local high school athletes and been an assistant trainer at youth summer camps.
Greenstreet, originally from Nebraska, graduated from the physical therapy school at the University of Nebraska.
His expanded staff of physical therapists includes Justin Byrnes, Jim Walter, Becky Chapman and Scott Wilson.
Byrnes specializes in training athletes who are cyclists, runners and swimmers.
Wilson, also a personal trainer, concentrates on strength training for athletes of all ages.
Walter works with clients privately or in group sessions to help them understand their imbalance issues and correct them.
Chapman and Greenstreet treat all sports injuries, post-surgical patients, balance and vertigo issues, back and neck pain and general orthopedic injuries.
Patients with sports injuries require a physician’s referral.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office at 480-404-6775 or Greenstreet’s cell phone, 480-980-4351.