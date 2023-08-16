Marking 10 years since opening its doors to medical marijuana (MMJ) patients, Phoenix Cannabis Co. has risen from the ashes to invite both MMJ and recreational patients to its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 25, at 9 a.m.
According to Phoenix Cannabis Co. CEO, Terrance Mendez, the company’s previous branding, Nature’s AZ Medicine, was sold to a separate company. In its stead, one of its successful lines of cannabis products which produced over $3 million in sales since its launch in April was chosen to become the name of the new company.
“We are very excited to bring the Phoenix Cannabis Co. back to Fountain Hills,” Mendez said. “We’re bringing back that brand. It’s rising from the ashes, kind of like the Phoenix.”
On opening day, Phoenix Cannabis Co. will offer giveaways, games, prizes and discounts on a variety of high-quality cannabis flower, edibles and concentrates, said Jeffery Kay, senior vice president of Brandfan, Phoenix Cannabis’ marketing arm.
“Phoenix Cannabis Co. has a tremendous local following and a growing fanbase of highly engaged customers who convinced us to bring back this once-abandoned line of products from the ashes - by popular demand,” Kay said. “This success has led to further expansion, now resulting in the opening of our first and only dispensary.”
After getting their identification checked at the door, patients will enter a spacious lounge area where budtenders will be on hand to answer any questions and guide them through their visit. Patients can peruse the dispensary’s products on an iPad or by strolling around and visiting the display cases throughout the facility. Five registers are stationed inside the dispensary to ensure patients aren’t waiting in long lines.
According to Mendez, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is important to Fountain Hills because it is the location of its first, newly-branded dispensary. The town is also important because of its seclusion from the rest of the Valley.
“For people to drive 30 minutes to get to the nearest dispensary just doesn’t make any sense anymore and so we’re saying, ‘Hey, we want to be part of this community, we want to learn about this community…but also we want to be able to bring a product that otherwise you’d have to go quite a ways to get,’” Mendez said. “Bringing jobs back into the community, bringing a product back into the community that keeps people shopping in the community, I think, aligns with some of the town’s objectives.”
After years of operating as an MMJ dispensary in Fountain Hills, Nature’s AZ Medicines was converted into a commercial kitchen in 2020 which manufactured edibles and shipped them across the Valley. According to Kay, Phoenix Cannabis Co. will now source its name brand products from its own cultivation and extraction plant in Tolleson.
“We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to serve the Fountain Hills community with a wide selection of top-notch recreational and medical cannabis brands and products – including our own from Phoenix Cannabis Co,” Kay said.
Phoenix Cannabis Co. is located at 16913 E. Enterprise Dr. It is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit phoenixcannabisco.com.