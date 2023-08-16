Marking 10 years since opening its doors to medical marijuana (MMJ) patients, Phoenix Cannabis Co. has risen from the ashes to invite both MMJ and recreational patients to its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 25, at 9 a.m.

According to Phoenix Cannabis Co. CEO, Terrance Mendez, the company’s previous branding, Nature’s AZ Medicine, was sold to a separate company. In its stead, one of its successful lines of cannabis products which produced over $3 million in sales since its launch in April was chosen to become the name of the new company.