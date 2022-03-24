Dr. Anne-Marie Feyrer-Melk, a resident of Fountain Hills, was recently named as an Outstanding Woman in Business by the “Phoenix Business Journal.”
“Phoenix Business Journal” is recognizing 25 women executives and business owners who work in a variety of industries from health care and real estate to law and tech, and “work each day to make an impact in their communities and the regional economy,” according to a press release. This year’s honorees were selected by a panel of judges, including past Outstanding Women in Business award winners.
“Dr. Feyrer-Melk is redefining what a cardiology practice can be,” the announcement continues. “She recognizes that trust grows from deep diagnostic knowledge and effective, solutions-oriented treatment available through a hands-on, concierge approach. Dramatically improving the lives of her patients is paramount, from discovery to diagnosis to treatment.”
“Phoenix Business Journal” said Dr. Feyrer-Melk instills confidence, while providing the compassion and emotional strength patients need.
“The Optimal Heart Center & Body Lab, Dr. Feyrer-Melk’s Scottsdale concierge practice, provides the most advanced diagnostics and therapies in heart attack and stroke prevention available today, along with leading-edge technologies to obtain detailed, personalized overall body health data,” the announcement continues. “She is the first and only cardiologist in Arizona to design a program to provide screenings, specialized technologies and the research time necessary to comprehensively evaluate heart and blood vessel health, and identify and assess cardiac risks before tragedy strikes.”
Dr. Feyrer-Melk has been in practice since 1997. She received her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin Medical School, and her internship, residency and fellowship training at Banner Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, focusing on cardiovascular diseases.