Petco Fountain Hills Store Manager Mike Campbell (right) and Fearless Kitty Adoption Coordinator Katey Barrett holding a sign of thanks for Petco Love’s investment. (Submitted photo by Fearless Kitty Rescue)

Fearless Kitty Rescue has received a $2,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its lifesaving work for animals in Fountain Hills.

“Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier,” according to a press release.