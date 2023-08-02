Fearless Kitty Rescue has received a $2,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its lifesaving work for animals in Fountain Hills.
“Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier,” according to a press release.
Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in Fearless Kitty Rescue is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Susanne Kogut said, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
Fearless Kitty Rescue’s Executive Director Christine Fixico-Silver said she is thankful for the investment from Petco Love.
“Through organizations like Petco Love, and its free national database for lost and found pets, Petco Love Lost, not only are we receiving support for the lifesaving work we do for cats on a daily basis, but we have also been provided with essential information for the public and our adopters about how to reunite lost pets with their families. It’s a wonderful combination,” Fixico-Silver said.
Fearless Kitty Rescue enjoys a special partnership with the Petco Pet Care Center in Fountain Hills, which continues to host adoption events where the rescue can talk about its efforts and showcase some of the adoptable kitties.
Fearless Kitty Rescue has been dedicated to saving cats and kittens and providing them with new homes for over 10 years. Since their establishment in 2012, it has taken in over 2,700 cats. In 2022, Fearless Kitty Rescue took in 362 kitties and adopted out 325. More than 88 cents of each dollar donated to Fearless Kitty Rescue goes directly toward caring for the cats. There are over 200 volunteers who have donated over 20,000 hours in the past year.