When Pearl (Cora) McDonald was a child in the 1980s on the family Cave Creek ranch, she would share a can of pasta daily with “Red,” her 600-pound pet Duroc pig.
She remembers those days fondly and has written four children’s books in which she relates Red’s adventures and travels throughout Arizona with two other ranch friends, Rochester the Rooster and Waddles the Duck.
In the third book, she introduced a new character, “Oscar, a baby owl.” A fifth edition is in progress.
Her sister-in-law, Teri
Forrest, is the illustrator. The books are designed for children between the ages of four and 11 years old.
The books sell for $15 on the Amazon and Barnes Noble websites.
McDonald has created a red plush pet to complement the books.
“The books are entertaining and educational about the state of Arizona as Red visits iconic places in North, South, East and West Arizona,” said McDonald.
McDonald can be reached at 602-329-8909 or by email at caromcd@msn.com.