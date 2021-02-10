Pearl Nutrition & Energy has opened its doors in Fountain Hills, bringing healthy new food options to town. The business is also gearing up to welcome the community to its Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting scheduled for Feb. 25.
Pearl Nutrition & Energy, located at 16425 E. Palisades Blvd., Ste. 103, is a family-owned smoothie and juice bar operated by Tim and Sarah Spielbusch. The duo moved to Arizona last year with their two children in order to start their new business venture in town.
According to an announcement from the owners, the Pearl team is excited to bring this new concept to the area, where they will sell a selection of healthy protein shakes, energizing teas, snacks and protein waffles. The business also specializes in wellness profiles and meal plans for those looking to lose weight, gain muscle or maintain good nutrition. Pearl offers a full supplement line to support overall health.
Business hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For additional information, search for “Pearl Nutrition & Energy” on Facebook, visit pearlnutritionfh.com or call 480-207-1505.
The Pearl Nutrition & Energy ribbon-cutting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, from noon to 1 p.m. at the business location. Refreshments will be served and the Spielbuschs will be on hand to answer questions. Chamber members and members of the community are invited to take part in this event.