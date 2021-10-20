Dominic Suozzi was named chief operating officer of Peaks Athletic Club in February and, starting last week, he got the ball rolling on an extensive rejuvenation project for the local gym.
“We made it out of the pandemic and we’re on to bigger and better things,” Suozzi said. “This gym has been around for 12 or 13 years at this location, but we’ve been in since 2002. So we’re almost at 20 years here in Fountain Hills.”
Suozzi said he and the staff are planning a big event to celebrate two decades in business but, for now, the focus is on Phase 1 of a massive overhaul to Peaks’ facilities.
Phase 1 features the construction of a new outdoor workout area. Ground broke on that project this past weekend.
The existing outdoor workout area is about 1,000 square feet. This new area will be at least six times as large.
“This is just the beginning of what we have as a four-year plan,” Suozzi explained. “This place will look completely new when we’re done with it.”
As for the new outdoor area, it will be walled off and feature 50 percent turf, 50 percent rubber flooring. A metal roof will eventually be added, protecting from the elements while maintaining the open-air workout experience.
“So the new patio area is Phase 1 and putting a roof on it will be Phase 2,” Suozzi said. “Phase 3 will involve enclosing our existing patio area and turning that into new space for our gym.”
A bunch of additional projects are planned for the next four years, including upgrading the pool so it can be heated and used year-round. Bathrooms will also be remodeled, as well as the sauna, steam room and aerobics room. New AC units will be installed, new equipment will be added to the gym and a fresh coat of paint will help complete the transition. An expanded parking lot is also planned.
“When I say the place is getting a facelift, I mean we’re getting a whole new look,” Suozzi said. “We’ve been here for a while now and the town knows what to expect. If we want to be here for another 20 to 40 years, it has to be new and fresh. People need to see that we’re putting work back into Peaks and that we’re making improvements across the board for our customers…We need to be bigger, better and more efficient. This facility is great as it is, but we can always be better.”
The initial construction of the new outdoor workout area is expected to be completed this December. A lot of plate-loaded workout equipment will be available for those wishing to get in workouts in the fresh air.
“It’ll offer a little bit of everything and give our members a proper outdoor workout option,” Suozzi said. “…It’s the new Peaks Athletic Club we’ve all been waiting for and hoping for. All of these projects will take some time and there will be some stumbles along the way, but I think [Peaks] is finally at a place where it can grow and show its full potential.”
Peaks Athletic Club is located at 12545 N. Saguaro Blvd. and can be reached at 480-816-3348. For more information, visit peaksathleticclub.com.